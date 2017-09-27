The devastation in Puerto Rico from hurricane Maria has brought singers and ex-spouses Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez together again.

Both Puerto Rico-born artists created “SOMOS UNA VOZ”, a humanitarian initiative “of artists working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to those in need from the effects of recent natural disasters”.

The alliance currently has over 30 celebrities from all over the world like Despacito stars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Hamilton’s Lin Manuel-Miranda, Ricky Martin, Maluma, Nacho, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Pitbull.

With over 1 billion social media followers combined, the alliance members are encouraging friends and followers to come together, offer donations, and bring “hope and relief to the people that need it most”.

Hurricane Maria tore a devastating path through Puerto Rico, leaving it without power and running water in many areas. Many relatives and friends are desperate to contact and help loved ones on living in Puerto Rico.

Lopez, who alone has over 100 million followers on Twitter and Instagram combined, posted a video sharing her story on Instagram and asking for help in the hurricane's aftermath. The star also donated $1 million already for relief to Puerto Rico.

Lopez isn’t the only celebrity using their star power to support the devastated island.

Pitbull lent his own jet to transport cancer patients from Puerto Rico to New York to get chemotherapy treatment.

Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR — Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer2012) September 26, 2017

Despacito singer Daddy Yankee, who used Puerto Rico as the dynamic backdrop for hit record-breaking music video, personally donated $100,000 to Feeding America and an additional $100,000 to the Red Cross. “We’ve never seen anything like this before” he told CNN “we need help”.

To learn more and donate to the GoFundMe “SOMOS UNA VOZ” campaign, visit: somosunavoz.com

Funds will be distributed among the American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for PuertoRico with more beneficiaries to come.

