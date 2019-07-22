Breaking News Emails
Thousands have already gathered in San Juan to partake in what's expected to be the largest protest in Puerto Rico’s history, occupying the island’s busiest highway.
Protesters began to gather early Monday at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in was being called the "Marcha del Pueblo" ("The People's March") and the “Paro Nacional” ("National Strike"). After 9:00 a.m., demonstrators are expected to virtually stop activity in the San Juan metropolitan area and march across some of the island’s principal highways, such as the Las Américas Expressway, Roosevelt Avenue and Jesús T. Piñero, which connect the island's main shopping, banking and commercial districts.
Many businesses have closed down on Monday in anticipation of the big crowds, including Plaza Las Américas, Puerto Rico's and one the Caribbean's largest mall.
Those who gathered on Monday included groups of students, teachers, a community of hearing-impaired people, young professionals, elders, truck drivers and families from all walks of life, carrying signs and chanting, "Ricky, renuncia!" ("Ricky, resign!").
The national strike comes a day after Rosselló announced on Facebook he would step down as head of Puerto Rico’s pro-statehood party and said he wouldn't be seeking re-election in 2020. But he also doubled down on his assertions that he wouldn't resign, amid massive protests and dozens of calls from leaders in the island and in the U.S. asking him to resign.
Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans have been taking to the streets of the U.S. territory’s capital city as well as other towns across the island for ten consecutive days to demand for Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's ouster.
Puerto Rico governor stays in office, won't seek re-electionJuly 21, 201905:55
Puerto Rican artists Ricky Martin and René Pérez Joglar, known as Residente, confirmed on Sunday night that they would be attending Monday's march and rally, days after rallying hundreds of thousands in an unprecedented protest.
“I demand lawmakers in [Puerto Rico’s] legislature to please move forward with an impeachment process. If he still refuses to resign, that’s the only option we have. It’s on you to listen to the massive demands of each Puerto Rican person,” said Martin on social media.
Other Puerto Rican artists such as Bad Bunny, Tommy Torres, Kanny García and Olga Tañón are joining Monday's massive rally and protest.
FOLLOW NBC LATINO ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.