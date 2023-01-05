Mexican airline Aeromexico says a plane was hit by gunfire, no reported injuries

MEXICO CITY — Mexican airline Aeromexico said the fuselage of a plane scheduled to fly from Culiacán, Sinaloa to Mexico City was hit by gunfire Thursday morning, though no clients or employees were harmed.

Videos on social media showed gunfire at the Culiacán airport, which has since closed for the day amid violence across the city.

Mexican security forces on Thursday arrested cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán, son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, the country’s defense minister said.

Guzmán’s detention in Culiacán, the capital of the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the heartland of Mexico’s drug trade, follows his short-lived detention in 2019.

News of Thursday’s arrest sparked retaliatory violence throughout Sinaloa.