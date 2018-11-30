By Carmen Sesin and Christopher Álvarez

Mexico City — Andrés Manuel López Obrador takes the reins of governance on Saturday, becoming the most left-wing president Mexico has had in modern history. This comes at a time of growing frustration among Mexicans and high expectations for change.

Tired of the rampant corruption that plagues all levels of government as well as sky-high violence, Mexicans voted overwhelmingly for AMLO, as he is known, who won in a landslide.

During his campaign, López Obrador vowed to crack down on corruption. He called for austerity and pledged to slash his own salary and cap other public officials’ pay. Ditching the presidential jet is also in the plans of the 64-year-old former Mexico City mayor. He criticized his opponents, calling them “the mafia in power.”

Some have even compared López Obrador to Donald Trump for insisting to put national concerns first.

López Obrador will serve a six-year term, without possibility of reelection. Mexico is Latin America’s second largest economy and a major trading partner of the U.S.

Many Mexicans have high expectations for the new president. A recent poll by the newspaper El Financiero indicated López Obrador has a 66 percent approval rating, while outgoing President Enrique Peña Nieto has only 26 percent.

“His supporters are looking for him to be the president of a new era in Mexico. He will also face the challenge of having to deliver quick wind for supporters who are incredibly anxious and eager of what his presidency might be,” said Jason Marczak, director of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center.

Many crimes committed go unpunished in this country with a record high murder rate. Corruption and crime are not new to Mexico, but AMLO capitalized on it as a left-leaning populist, campaigning on curbing violence by tackling poverty and inequality.

Graciela Romero is a business owner in Mexico City, who supports the center-right PAN party. She did not vote for Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador but hopes he brings change to Mexico. Christopher Alvarez / for NBC News

In Mexico, even those who did not vote for him are expressing hope he will bring positive change.

Graciela Romero, a business owner in a middle-class Mexico City neighborhood, is a supporter of the center-right PAN party. Her top issue is the economy. She's upset she's had to increase the price of the fruits and vegetables she sells to counter more expensive fuel prices.

“We are a rich country, yet we pay so much for gasoline,” she said.

López Obrador plans to revive Mexico’s oil industry by building a new oil refinery.

Nearly all of Mexico’s massive fuel imports come from the U.S. The refinery is also part of his agenda to focus on projects in the county’s more impoverished and underdeveloped region in the southeast, including his home state of Tabasco.

Jesus Hernandez Tolentino, 48, a taxi driver from Mexico City, says he only makes about $11 a day because he rents the car he uses for work and also because the price of gasoline is high. He supports Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and voted for him. Christopher Alvarez / for NBC News

Jesús Hernández Tolentino, 48, a taxi driver from Mexico City, rents the car he uses for work at $15 a day. After paying for gas, his daily income is around $11. He said the price of gasoline was going up under the government of Peña Nieto.

“López Obrador has mentioned he is going to build a refinery and that the price of gasoline is going to decrease and that is what we are hoping for,” Tolentino said. He has supported López Obrador’s political party since it was founded in 2014 and voted for him in all three elections he ran in.

Investment community is watching

Nervous investors have watched López Obrador’s transition period closely. Weeks before taking office, markets were rattled by announcements that the incoming administration would cancel a partially-built $13 billion airport and impose limits on bank commissions.

The rise of López Obrador comes at a time when Latin America has been moving towards right-wing leaders.

López Obrador campaigned for over 15 years as a leftist, defending the poor and was elected under his own political party. Traditionally Mexican politics were dominated by three parties: the centrist PRI, the conservative PAN, and the leftist PRD.

But it was the MORENA party that won Lopez Obrador a landslide victory. His MORENA party also won a majority in Congress, allowing him more freedom to change policy.

“He has enormous power,” said Eric Olson, a director at the Seattle International Foundation and advisor to the Woodrow Wilson Center. “Hopefully, he will use it for the good. But those are always risky situations as well.”

A key move to help combat corruption would be to have an independent attorney general, said Olson.

“That proposal has been on the table for a long time. But it’s not clear yet whether he will accept that the attorney general will be independent of the president,” he said.

Trade, immigration and U.S. relations

A new NAFTA deal — called United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) — reached in October cleared a major obstacle for López Obrador, allowing him to focus on his domestic agenda. López Obrador had been a critic of the 1994 NAFTA, saying it had not done enough to improve the lives of Mexican workers.

But recognizing the importance of economic and financial-market stability, he praised the renegotiated USMCA deal.

How López Obrador handles relations with Trump, who has sparred with Mexico over calls for a border wall, will be closely watched.

The recent migrant caravan, that has resulted in over 5,000 Central Americans camped out in a sports complex in Tijuana, recently presented López Obrador with a difficult task — appease Trump while upholding his position of defending the poor.

AMLO signaled on Tuesday he would be willing to house the migrants on Mexican soil while they apply for asylum in the U.S. — something Trump has demanded.

He also called on Trump to contribute to development projects to help create jobs in Central America to help stem the flow of migrants.

If Central American migrants continue to make their way to Mexico in large numbers for years to come, it could erupt into a political crisis for López Obrador.

Vanessa Calderon, 22, a third year, medical school student in Mexico City did not vote for Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, though most of her family did. Yet, she is still hopeful. Christopher Alvarez / for NBC News

But for the majority of Mexicans, Central American migrants are not top of mind.

Vanessa Calderón, 22, a third-year medical school student, has already decided she does not want to have children as she weighs what she sees around her and what she thinks is coming.

“There is going to be more insecurity, more unemployment, and I think more violence and intolerance,” said Calderón.

She did not vote for López Obrador, though most of her family did. Yet, she is still hopeful.

“With him, we hope there is change," she said. "I, as a young person, do not expect anything from the Mexican government because each time, we go from bad to worse.”

Olson said López Obrador “has created enormous expectations by talking about his government as the ‘fourth great era in Mexican history.’ When you talk in that kind of grandiose way, you worry that expectations are too high.”

Christopher Alvarez reported from Mexico and Carmen Sesín reported from Miami.

