Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Mexico: Leftist presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador holds 11-point lead

More than four-in-ten Mexicans would vote for Lopez Obrador, who is trying to balance his leftist base with an appeal to businesspeople.

by Reuters /
Leftist front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) addresses supporters during a campaign rally in Rio Bravo, in the northern border state of Tamaulipas, Mexico on April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel BecerrilDaniel Becerril / Reuters

MEXICO CITY - Mexican leftist candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador has a nearly 11 percentage point lead over his closest rival ahead of the July presidential election, a poll published by newspaper El Universal on Monday showed.

López Obrador has capitalized on deep unhappiness with widespread violence and corruption to fashion a commanding lead in the race for the next president, and has been striving to strike a balance between appealing to his leftist base and business leaders, who fear he could destabilize the economy.

The poll found that 42 percent of respondents say they would vote for López Obrador, a former mayor of Mexico City who has twice failed in presidential bids. He enjoys a lead of 10.9 percentage points over Ricardo Anaya, who leads a right-left coalition.

Related

As official campaigning starts, Mexicans favor presidential challenger Manuel Lopez Obrador

Jose Antonio Meade, who is running as the candidate for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, was in third place, with 21.9 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the former cabinet minister.

Independent candidate Margarita Zavala, the wife of former President Felipe Calderón, trailed Meade, with 5 percent of those polled planning to elect her.

The El Universal/Berumen y Asociados poll, based on 1,256 interviews, was conducted April 3-5. It did not provide a margin of error.

FOLLOW NBC LATINO ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.