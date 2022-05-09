Mexico president: No country should be excluded from Summit of the Americas

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador said on Sunday during a visit to Cuba that he will emphasize to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that no country should be left out of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June.

“Nobody should exclude anyone,” López Obrador said at a public event.

The U.S. government has stated that Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government were unlikely to be invited because the summit is meant to showcase democracy in the hemisphere.

López Obrador in his remarks in Cuba’s capital also said he would keep pushing for the United States to lift its decades-old embargo against Cuba.

