IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mexico's president López Obrador won't attend Summit of the Americas

The president said it's because not all of the region's countries were invited. The U.S. is not inviting Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua to the summit.
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks during a press conference in Mexico City on Apr. 18, 2022.Luis Barron / Eyepix/NurPhoto via AP file
By Carmen Sesin

Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday he won’t attend the Summit of the Americas hosted by the U.S. this week in Los Angeles because some of the region's countries were not invited.

A senior administration official confirmed to NBC News that Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not invited to the summit.

In his place, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will attend, López Obrador said during his daily press conference.

For weeks, López Obrador had been insisting all countries be invited and threatened to boycott the meeting if they were excluded.

Held every three years in a different country, the ninth Summit of the Americas is taking place in Los Angeles from June 6-10. It's the first U.S.-hosted summit since the inaugural event in Miami in 1994.

Follow NBC Latino on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Carmen Sesin

Carmen Sesin is a reporter based in Miami.