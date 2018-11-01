As millennials, especially Latinos and Blacks, own fewer homes, wealth gap will grow

Angely Mercado, 26, who has a Master's degree in journalism, makes a living as a freelance writer; she hopes to land a full-time job at some point.

The Queens, New York resident was clear when she was asked where home ownership stood on her list of priorities. “I wish it could be higher, but it's not financially possible,” said Mercado, who describes herself as very budget conscious and obtained scholarships so she wouldn't have student loans like so many young people her age.

Still, Mercado has to live with her parents in the home they own. She's part of a generation of millennials who are less likely than previous ones to buy homes, according to a new report from Better Mortgage, a digital lender focused on improving access to home finance, and the Urban Institute, a nonprofit organization with a focus on social and economic policy.

The authors point to a troubling trend — lower home ownership numbers at this rate will exacerbate wealth disparities among white millennials compared to their black and Latino counterparts, especially among the less educated. For most Americans, owning a home is a major factor in the accumulation of wealth.

Angely Mercado (center) at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism in 2017. Courtesy: Angely Mercado

The overall home ownership rate for millennials, ages 25 to 34, was at 37 percent in 2015, said the report, which is 8 percentage points lower than the rates for the previous two generations — Gen X and the Baby Boomers — when they were the same age.

According to the report, millennial home ownership rates plummeted across all races and ethnicities in 2015. The Hispanic and Asian American rates fell to 24.6 percent and 27.2 percent in the same year. The home ownership rate for Whites was at nearly 40 percent while for Blacks it was 13.4 — home ownership rates fell 9.7 percentage points for Blacks between 2000 and 2015, which were they years of the foreclosure crisis.