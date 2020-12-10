More Latinos, Blacks hopeful since election, Pew survey finds

Latinos and African Americans are feeling dramatically more hopeful and less angry about the country since the election, a Pew Research Center survey found.

Meanwhile, the share of white Americans who said in the survey that they were angry did not shrink as significantly as among Blacks and Latinos. There also was a smaller increase in the share of white Americans who said they are now hopeful.

According to the survey conducted Nov. 12-17, 44 percent of Latinos and 41 percent of Blacks said they remain angry after the Nov. 3 election. That compares to 67 percent and 72 percent respectively before the election.

Among whites, 72 percent said in June they feel angry. That fell to 59 percent last month.

But Latinos and Blacks saw a far bigger change in their optimism about the future than whites did.

In June, 50 percent of Latinos, 48 percent of Blacks and 45 percent of whites said they were hopeful.

But in November, 64 percent of Black and Latino adults said they are now hopeful, a 14 percentage point to 16 percentage point increase. Just half of whites said they are now hopeful, about a 5 percentage point upswing.

Pew said its survey showed that supporters of both President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump experienced change in how they feel about the state of the country now compared to June.

But more who voted for Biden said they feel hopeful now than did registered voters who supported Biden in June. Fewer Trump supporters said they are now hopeful.

The share of Latinos who identify as Democrats or lean Democrat and who said they are hopeful increased from 47 percent in June to 72 percent after the election, Pew found.

Latinos who identify as Republican or lean Republican and said they are hopeful dropped from 63 percent in June to 47 percent in November.

