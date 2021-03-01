National Latino groups condemn Goya Foods CEO for calling Trump the 'actual president'

Leaders of several national Latino organizations condemned Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue for declaring to a meeting of political conservatives that former President Donald Trump still is the “actual president of the United States.”

Unanue, whose comments have previously earned him a censure from his corporate board, made the statement about the former president at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, held over the weekend in Orlando, Fla. Unanue spoke to the conference Sunday.

“I’m honored to be here, but my biggest honor today is going to be that I think we’re going to be on the same stage as, in my opinion, the real, the legitimate and the still actual president of the United States, Donald J. Trump," he said.

Several Latino groups said in a statement issued Monday that Unanue’s remarks “dangerously perpetuate falsehoods that were at the core of the criminal assault on the nation’s capital on Jan. 6th.”

That is the day that violent groups, including many armed participants and many who alleged the election had been stolen, violently stormed the Capitol, leaving six people dead and injuring others including police officers. Trump was impeached on a charge of inciting the attack but acquitted in a Senate trial.

The Latino groups said Unanue’s false allegation that Biden is now president because of widespread fraud is an “affront” to millions of Latino voters who cast ballots, despite voter suppression.

No widespread fraud has been found in the 2020 election. But the lie that the election was rigged was said repeatedly at CPAC, including by Trump.

The Latino groups said in their statement that Unanue is entitled to support the candidate of his choosing. But they added: “What he most clearly should not be entitled to is the platform his role at Goya Foods provides to attack our democracy — the belief and faith in free and fair elections, which has been the bedrock of our union and national success.”

“It is a slap in the face to those millions of voters and customers to insist, in spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, that they were complicit in a grand electoral fraud," the Latino group said in their statement.

#BoycottGoya

Been doing that for a year. NO Goya anything in MI CASA. pic.twitter.com/CMAsCbqpha — 🇵🇷EVE NATALIE🇵🇷 (@TAINA525) March 1, 2021

Groups that joined in the statement include the U.S. Hispanic Leadership Institute, Hispanics in Philanthropy, Mi Familia Vota, the Southwest Voter Registration and Education Project, LatinoJustice, Latino Commission on AIDS, Alianza Americas, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, Hispanic Federation, Presente.org and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

NBC News has reached out to Goya Foods via email and phone and did not receive an immediate response.

Last July, Unanue's remarks praising Trump at a White House event and saying the country was “truly blessed" to have Trump as a leader set off a campaign to boycott Goya Foods, which bills itself as the nation’s largest Hispanic-owned food brand.

The comments prompted social media backlash with the hashtag, #BoycottGoya and #goyaway. But Trump and his allies countered with support for the company.

Goya’s board of directors censured Unanue in January after making similar, untrue claims about the election.

Unanue has said the backlash over his comments is a “suppression of free speech”.

Although most Latinos voted for Biden, exit polls showed Trump got about a third of the votes cast by Latinos.

