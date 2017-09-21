Feedback
#NBC Latino 20: The Supermodel, Joan Smalls

by Sandra Guzman

Supermodel Joan Smalls: "You're Representing a Heritage' 3:00
Model Joan Smalls in Isabela, Puerto Rico, August, 2017

Instagram: @joansmalls

Facebook: facebook.com/therealjoansmalls/

The #NBCLatino20 honors achievers who are making our communities and our nation better. Follow their fascinating stories throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.
Sandra Guzman
