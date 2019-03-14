March 14, 2019, 6:52 PM GMT By Nicole Acevedo

Netflix announced Thursday that it would not renew "One Day at a Time," the Emmy-nominated sitcom that released its third season in February.

"The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work, but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season," the account for the streaming giant tweeted.

The news comes after the show’s cast and crew, alongside an army of fans, led an intense campaign to get more people to watch the show, which many consider a win for diversity and representation in Hollywood.

“While our hearts are very heavy, they are also bursting with appreciation for this amazing experience,” showrunners Gloria Calderón-Kellet and Mike Royce said in a joint statement. “And for all of you. All of you who told us how much 'One Day at a Time' means to you. We’ve worked on many shows, but never have we experienced the outpouring of love, connection and support like we have with ODAAT.”

Calderón-Kellet added that the show's studio, Sony, hopes to find a new home for the show.

"One Day at a Time" — a remake of Norman Lear’s 1970s groundbreaking hit of the same name — tells the story of a zany but endearing bicultural, multigenerational Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles.

In this version, actress Justina Machado plays Penelope Alvarez, a recently divorced military veteran raising two children alongside her own feisty and dramatic mother, Lydia Riera, played by Rita Moreno.

“It’s all about representation," Machado told NBC News in an interview last year. "It’s all about seeing yourself up there, hearing yourself up there, and knowing that you’re not alone.”

Isabella Gomez, who plays Penelope's daughter, Elena, previously told NBC that her character was the first time queer fans “felt seen” and that “their experience was accurately represented.”

