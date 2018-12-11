By Variety

LOS ANGELES — Netflix has ordered a scripted drama series based on the life of Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla.

The series is described as a coming of age story following Selena as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

"Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory," said Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister. "With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives. We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come."

Moises Zamora will serve as writer and executive producer on the series. Jaime Davila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., and Simran A. Singh will also executive produce. Campanario Entertainment will produce. The majority of the creative team behind this series previously secured a put pilot commitment at ABC for a series inspired by the musical legacy of Selena back in January.

"Selena and the entire Quintanilla family are an inspiration to many and especially to me, a millennial of the same heritage," said Jaime Davila, president of Campanario Entertainment. "Selena's career achievements are legendary, but our scripted series will focus on the incredible story of a Mexican-American family and how an extraordinary young woman transcended categories and borders to become a global star. I can't imagine a better partner than Netflix to celebrate Selena and her family's lives."

Quintanilla has sold over 60 million albums worldwide before her death at the hands of the president of her fan club in 1995. She was also the subject of the 1997 film "Selena," with Jennifer Lopez starring in the title role.

