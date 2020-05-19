Netflix renews 'Gentefied, about multi-generation Latinx in L.A., for a second season

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

“Gentefied” will be coming back for eight more episodes.

Netflix has renewed the half-hour dramedy for Season 2, which will consist of two fewer episodes than its freshman outing.

The bilingual series, which is executive produced by America Ferrera, is about family, community, brown love and the displacement that disrupts it all.

It centers around three Mexican-American cousins, who live in the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Boyle Heights in L.A., as they try to figure out their own lives—which are intricately intertwined with their grandfather's taco restaurant—as they struggle to keep the business afloat as rents increase and the neighborhood slowly gentrifies.

The cast and crew will reunite for a virtual table read on May 20.

Hosted by comedian George Lopez, the table read aims to raise awareness for Proyecto Pastoral, a non-profit in Boyle Heights that's looking to address the impacts of COVID-19 on low income families and residents in the neighborhood.

Gentefied Season 2 is officially cooking!



join the @gentefied cast to celebrate with a live table read hosted by @GeorgeLopez and benefitting non-profit Proyecto Pastoral – this Wednesday 5/20 at 5pm PST/8pm EST on @netflixisajoke YouTube 🎉 pic.twitter.com/nqyxkzmH6I — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) May 18, 2020

Created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez (two Chicano first-generation writers), “Gentefied” is adapted from the 2017 Sundance web series of the same name.

“Marvin had this vision for creating something very high quality about our community, and that for me was everything I had been wanting to do for years and was fighting to do,” Chávez previously told NBC News. “And when he told me it was also a paid opportunity, I was like ‘OK, let’s do this.'”

"Gentefied" stars Karrie Martin, JJ Soria, Carlos Santos, and Joaquín Cosio play characters who are struggling to chase their own American Dream, even when there are times those dreams threaten the things they hold most dear—their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather and the family taco shop.

“The world is now seeing what we see at home," Honduran-American actress Karrie Martin said about playing a character in the bilingual and bicultural show that is similar to how she grew up in her household.

"Gentefied" has quickly become a Netflix fan favorite for using humor to delve into serious topics such as social inequality, gender, economics and family.

It's also one of the few shows that move seamlessly between languages, with the older Latinos speaking Spanish to the younger generation, who answer in English.

In her positive review of season 1,Varietycritic Caroline Framke praised Cosio’s performance in particular.

“It takes a few episodes for the cast and scripts alike to get comfortable with the characters beyond their loglines. It also takes some time for the tone of ‘Gentefied,’ which initially swings from bouncy comedy to heartfelt drama to sporadic surreal interludes, to settle into something more distinctly its own. (The directing in particular — with turns from Lemus, Andrew Ahn, and executive producer America Ferrera among others — finds ways to turn even the most predictable moments into more specific and extraordinary ones.) Once the series gets past some of its blunter instincts, it reveals some real nuance,” Framke wrote.

