Netflix teases new Selena series starring 'The Walking Dead's' Christian Serratos

Netflix surprised Selena fans by showing Serratos starring as the late Tejano singer in one of her signature outfits.
Image: Christian Serratos attends a screening in Hollywood on Sept. 23, 2019.
Christian Serratos attends a screening in Hollywood on Sept. 23, 2019.Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic file

By Nicole Acevedo

To the sound of Selena Quintanilla's iconic song "Como la Flor" (Like a Flower), Netflix confirmed that "The Walking Dead" actress Christian Serratos will star as the late Tejano singer in "Selena: The Series," set to premiere in 2020.

The streaming giant released a first look video on Tuesday showing Serratos wearing Selena's legendary sparkly purple jumpsuit with long, red nails and a matching red lipstick.

Netflix also announced other key cast members set to act next to Serratos.

Actor Richard Chavira, known for his role as Carlos Solis in ABC's Desperate Housewives, will be playing Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father. "The Purge" actor Gabriel Chavarria will take up the role of A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s brother and her band’s music producer, and actress Noemi Gonzalez, who has appeared in CBS' "The Young and the Restless" and Hulu's "East Los High" will join the cast as as Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister. Actress Seidy Lopez will play Selena’s mother, Marcella.

Singer Selena Quintanilla performs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo inside the Astrodome in Houston on Feb. 28, 1993.Dave Einsel / Houston Chronicle via AP file

Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla and Moisés Zamora are among the producers and writers working with Campanario Entertainment on the production.

Selena was a Corpus Cristi, Texas native and Mexican-American pop star who broke records and achieved success with her English and Spanish songs. The Grammy-winning singer's success was cut short after she was murdered by her fan club manager in 1995. Selena’s posthumously released album, "Dreaming of You," ranks No. 1 on Billboard’s list of best-selling Latin albums of the last 25 years.

Her legacy became a musical and cultural touchstone for generations of Latinos who identified with her life, Zamora previously told NBC News.

"She was part of my existence as a Latino boy,” Zamora, the head writer and one of the executive producers of the series, said. “I associated her with my family and being Mexican in America.”

“Both of my worlds were merging, and I think she did that for a lot of people, and why she’s so wonderful," he added.

