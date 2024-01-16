Netflix's ‘Society of the Snow’ proves one of its biggest non-English movie hits

After dropping on Netflix on Jan. 4 to the U.S. streaming giant’s second-biggest bow ever for a non-English language movie in hours watched, Spaniard J.A. Bayona’s “Society of the Snow,” a frontrunner to score a nomination in the Academy Awards best international feature category, is tracking to become one of Netflix’s biggest non-English movies ever, hitting its Top 10 of most popular titles on record.

After 11 days on Netflix, “Society of the Snow” has punched 51 million views, hitting Netflix’s Top 10 biggest non-English language films list at No. 10. Given its trawl compares to 91 day viewing figures for all other titles on the list, including last year’s multiple Oscar and BAFTA-winning German film “All Quiet on the Western Front,” it is sure to scale the Top 10 best ever chart in the near three months to come.

In hours watched, “Society’s” first four day bow was only bested among Netflix non-English films by Norway’s “Troll,” and in views by Spain’s “Nowhere.”

“Society’s” performance rolls off great word-of-mouth, its Oscar buzz and great reviews. It has scored 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and hit Netflix’s Top 10 in 93 countries including France, Germany, the U.K., Brazil, Mexico and the U.S.

On the awards circuit, at the U.K.’s upcoming BAFTAs, “Society of the Snow” has been longlisted for film not in the English language. It has been shortlisted for the Oscars, in international feature film, makeup & hairstyling, original score and visual effects.

The film won the Audience Award at September’s San Sebastian Film Festival, scoring the highest rating ever for the award. “Society" is also nominated for 13 Goya Awards, including best film, best director, best adapted screenplay and best new actor (Matías Recalt) and won 2 EFA Awards for best makeup & hairstyling and visual effects.

“Society of the Snow” was nominated for best foreign language film at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and got two nominations for the Critic’s Choice Awards (best foreign language film and best score).

One large question is if it can win an Oscar. Another is how a strong Oscar run might power it towards becoming the biggest non-English language movie ever on Netflix.

