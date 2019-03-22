March 22, 2019, 12:53 PM GMT By Avichai Scher

When Ballet Hispánico takes the stage this month at the Joyce Theater in New York City, audiences will experience new works from Asian-American choreographers — a first for the 50-year-old company and legendary Latino dance organization.

“What is traditional Latinx culture? A big part of it is showing its intersections,” said artistic director Eduardo Vilaro, who commissioned the works by Bennyroyce Royon and Edwaard Liang. “Even as a culturally specific organization, we need to challenge people to look deeper for our commonalities.”

Back in May 2016, Vilaro received an invitation from Royon to a showcase he put together in New York for Filipino choreographers. Royon, whose choreography career was still in its early stage then, said he didn’t expect Vilaro to show up to his “small-time” showing.

What Royon didn’t know was that Vilaro was looking for Ballet Hispánico to represent Asian culture that was influenced by Spanish colonialism.

Vilaro was impressed with what he saw and approached the choreographer to discuss creating a work that would draw on Spanish influence in the Philippines.

“The discussion opened both of our minds about crossover opportunity,” Royon, 35, said.

Bennyroyce Royon rehearsing his work "Homebound/Alaala" at Ballet Hispánico's studios in New York City. Laura Fuchs

The result is “Homebound/Alaala,” ("alaala" means “to recollect” in Tagalog), a dance that draws on Royon’s youth in the Philippines, particularly the experience of growing up without his mother. Royon's mother had supported the family by working in Saudi Arabia until the family moved to the United States when he was 12.

The dancing takes place around Balikbayan boxes, traditional care packages that migrant workers send home to their families in lieu of visits. The dancers move the boxes around the stage to frame various scenes that depict family interactions and romantic love.

“They’re like building blocks of life that frame moments and memories,” Royon said.

Commonality in 'chinelas' and a Cuban-Asian diaspora

Chinelas, the Spanish word for plastic thongs or slippers, also play a prominent role in the piece. Royon grew up wearing them and describes them as “[the] cheapest thing you can buy to put on your feet. It’s a symbol of status, of being poor.”

The shoes are unpacked from a Balikbayan box and are cleverly worked into the various scenes, such as when sibling characters fight over them. At the end, they’re placed in a line at the foot of the stage, as if left behind before embarking on a journey to a new world.

He decided to feature the shoes in part because during rehearsals, he discovered that some of the dancers who grew up in Latin countries also wore them.

“It was one of those little points of intersection that made us feel like we had a common, shared experience,” Royon said.

A Ballet Hispánico dancer rehearsing with Chinelas, shoes featured in Bennyroyce Royon's new work "Homebound/Alaala." Laura Fuchs

For the second premiere, Vilaro was interested in exploring diaspora communities in Latin countries. He turned to Liang, 44, the director of BalletMet in Ohio, to create a work inspired by the Chinese community in Cuba.

For most choreographers, being assigned such a specific theme for a commission was unusual. Liang was born in Taiwan to Chinese parents. The family moved to Marin County, California, when Liang was 5 and he has no personal connection to Cuba.

“I was intrigued by the idea but a little afraid to embark on it,” Liang said. “Ultimately, I did it because I wanted a challenge.”