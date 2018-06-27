New bipartisan bill calls for Puerto Rico statehood

“The hard truth is that Puerto Rico’s lack of political power allows Washington to treat Puerto Rico like an afterthought, as the federal government’s inadequate preparation for and response to Hurricane Maria made crystal clear."

At a press conference, González said the bill calls for the creation of a task force composed of 9 members of Congress which would look into what changes are needed in order to incorporate Puerto Rico as a state. While lawmakers go back and forth with recommendations and amendments, Puerto Rico would become an incorporated territory.

States like Hawaii spent over 5 decades as an incorporated territory, while other states like Alabama lasted two years.

As an incorporated territory, people in the island would have to start paying federal income taxes while not being entitled to full statehood political rights.

Puerto Ricans living in the island are U.S. citizens currently don't pay federal income taxes, but they do pay payroll taxes. They are unable to elect members of Congress or vote for President.

For decades, Puerto Ricans have been divided between support for the island's pro-statehood party, which includes the current administration, and the party advocating the current commonwealth, or territorial status, with a smaller minority advocating independence.

The last plebiscite asking Puerto Ricans if they wanted to become a state took place a year ago. Though 97 percent of people who voted favored statehood, the opposition party boycotted the plebiscite, so it had a historically low turnout of 23 percent.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló, D-P.R., and other public officials from the island and the mainland, also accompanied González during the announcement.

“This bill is one of the most important actions,” said Rosselló. “The time has come for Congress to chose what’s their position[on this issue].”

In Puerto Rico, the president of the pro-commonwealth Popular Democratic Party said the bill was more of a tease, considering its timing. "It's a farse, cultivating this image when Congress doesn't even have six months of "life" left," said Héctor Ferrer.

Carlos Vargas-Ramos, a research associate at the Center for Puerto Rican Studies, told NBC News that the timing is not ideal.

“It’s late in the term, before midterm elections,” said Vargas-Ramos, ”I don’t see how this can get passed.” He explained that its unlikely that lawmakers have enough time to move this legislation through the House and the Senate before midterm elections change Congress’s makeup.

Last week during a meeting with President Donald Trump and other governors, Rosselló said that “we don’t want to be a territory anymore. We want to be a state. We want equal treatment.”

“If Ricardo can guarantee us two Republican senators it can be a very quick process,” Trump replied, sparking laughs across the room.

This is not the first time that Resident Commissioner González introduces a bill calling for Puerto Rico’s statehood.

In January of 2017, she introduced the Puerto Rico Admission bill as an attempt to uphold the results of a the 2012 plebiscite where 61 percent of voters favored statehood, but which was also mired in controversy over the way the questions were asked.

The 2017 legislation never made it to the House or the Senate floor.

