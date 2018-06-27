New bipartisan bill calls for Puerto Rico statehood

Lawmakers introduced new bipartisan legislation to make Puerto Rico the nation's 51st state by 2021.

The bill, known as the Puerto Rico Admission Act of 2018 was presented on Wednesday by Puerto Rico’s Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón, R-P.R., who authored the bill and is a non-voting member of the U.S. Congress.

“This is the first step to open a serious discussion to determine the ultimate political status of Puerto Rico,” said González. “To sum everything up, this is about equality."

The bipartisan effort is co-sponsored by 36 members of Congress, 22 Republicans and 14 Democrats.

“I’m pleased to be one of the sponsors,” said Rep. Rob Bishop, R-U.T., chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources. “I look forward to the day 51 is a reality.”

Rep. José Serrano, D-N.Y., who attended the event and supports the bill.“It is more about ending colonialism than about bringing statehood.”

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-F.L., said she supports the bill because it's about equality.

“The hard truth is that Puerto Rico’s lack of political power allows Washington to treat Puerto Rico like an afterthought, as the federal government’s inadequate preparation for and response to Hurricane Maria made crystal clear," she said.