New Mexico Spanish descendants work to preserve 400-year adobe churches

CORDOVA, New Mexico — Ever since missionaries started building churches out of mud 400 years ago in what was the isolated frontier of the Spanish empire, tiny mountain communities like Cordova relied on their own resources to keep the faith going.

Thousands of miles from religious and lay seats of power, everything from priests to sculptors to paint pigments was hard to come by. Villagers instituted lay church caretakers called “mayordomos,” and filled chapels with elaborate altarpieces made of local wood and varnished with pine sap.

Today, threatened by depopulation, dwindling congregations and fading traditions, some of their descendants are fighting to save these historic adobe structures from literally crumbling back to the earth they were built with.

“Our ancestors put blood and sweat in this place for us to have Jesus present. This is the root of my faith,” said Angelo Sandoval on a chilly spring day inside the 1830s church of St. Anthony, where he serves as mayordomo in his native Cordova. “We’re not just a church, we’re not just a religion — we have roots.”

Angelo Sandoval, right, church caretaker, and his uncle, Jerry Sandoval, sit in the pews at St. Anthony's in Cordova. Roberto E. Rosales / AP

From the local dirt they’re made of to the generations of family memories they hold, these churches anchor a uniquely New Mexican way of life for their communities, many of which no longer have schools or stores, and struggle with chronic poverty and addiction.

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find the necessary investment — hundreds of thousands of dollars, plus specialized conservation skills and families willing to serve as mayordomos — to preserve them, especially since most are used for only a few services each year.

“It’s truly a labor of love,” said the Rev. Rob Yaksich, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows in Las Vegas, New Mexico, which oversees 23 rural churches, most in adobe, spread over a large territory. “When the faithful generation is gone, are they going to be a museum or serve their purpose? This old, deep-rooted Spanish Catholicism is experiencing serious disruption.”