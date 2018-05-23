Nicky Jam, Will Smith will sing this year's official FIFA 2018 World Cup song

Who will be singing this year’s official 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia song?

The big reveal broke on social media: Rappers Will Smith and Nicky Jam posted the news on Instagram on Tuesday: "One Life to Live. Live it Up. #2018FIFAWorldCup" delighting music and sports fans alike. Will Smith posted it and Nicky Jam reposted almost immediately and also announced on Twitter.

“To record the Official Song for the FIFA World Cup is a lifetime achievement. Not many artists have the privilege of being able to say they’ve been part of this. I’m so proud and happy, I can say to my grandkids ‘I’ve made it’,” said Nicky Jam in a statement posted in the FIFA World Cup official website.

Nicky Jam is one of the top Latino hip hop artists; he won top Latin album of the year at the Billboard Music awards this year. He added to the frenzy by re-sharing Smith’s post and posting his own announcement on Twitter. He recorded his first album at the age of 14 in his father's native Puerto Rico.

Smith, became famous as the star of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", an American sitcom that originally aired on NBC from 1990 to 1996. He has won dozens of awards for his roles in television and movies.

The two will be joined by Kosovar Albanian singer and songwriter Era Istrefi, who gained international acclaim with her song “Bon Bon” in 2016, and American DJ and producer Diplo, who is said to be producing the track.

Diplo’s music has been heard globally; alongside his partners, he won best dance recording at the 2016 Grammies for "Where Are Ü Now", featuring Skrillex and Justin Bieber.

The four artists behind the next official song of the World Cup are believed to have filmed the video for the World Cup track over the weekend. The song will be released this Friday, according to a Billboard report.

Usually the most high-profile song of the tournament, the official anthem is performed at the finale of the World Cup. Past anthems include Shakira’s “Waka Waka” and Ricky Martin’s “The Cup of Life”, that were both watched by over 2 billion people.

