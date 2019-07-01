Breaking News Emails
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Monday described the abysmal conditions she and other members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus witnessed after visiting two immigration detention facilities in Texas, including Customs and Border Patrol officers telling detained women to "drink out of the toilets."
“After I forced myself into a cell w/ women & began speaking to them, one of them described their treatment at the hands of officers as ‘psychological warfare’ — waking them at odd hours for no reason, calling them wh*res, etc.,” she wrote. “Tell me what about that is due to a “lack of funding?”
Her tweets came hours after Pro Publica reported that 9,500 Customs and Border Patrol agents had participated in a Facebook group replete with jokes about migrant deaths and sexist comments about lawmakers, including Ocasio-Cortez. NBC News has not independently verified this Facebook group and has not seen the posts.
“I see why CBP officers were being so physically and sexually threatening towards me,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. “Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets.”
“This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress,” she added.
Two Democrats from Texas, Reps. Joaquin Castro, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and Veronica Escobar, a freshman representative of the Hispanic Caucus, were also part of the group that toured immigration detention facilities in El Paso and Clint, Texas.
Ocasio-Cortez said she saw officers laughing and issued a complaint with their supervisors, but was told that the officers were “under stress and act out sometimes.”
Last week, the House passed a $4.6 billion emergency funding bill to provide resources and support for the influx of asylum-seekers on the southern border after learning that the facility in Clint was housing minors without providing adequate food or access to soap or toothpaste.
Speaking to reporters, Ocasio-Cortez questioned whether the poor conditions at the facilities could be attributed to a lack of resources.
“There’s abuse. This is them on their best behavior? And they put them in a room with no running water and these women were being told by CPD officers to drink out of the toilet,” Ocasio-Cortez told KTSM, NBC News’ El Paso affiliate, upon exiting the first facility. “This is CBP on their best behavior, telling people to drink out of the toilet."
