“One Day At A Time” fans asked for the series to be saved after Netflix canceled the show shortly after Season 3 premiered earlier this year.
They got their wish.
Showrunner Gloria Calderón-Kellett announced on Thursday that the show will now have a new home in Pop TV.
"Thanks to every fan who made #saveodaat trend worldwide," Calderón-Kellett wrote on Twitter. "ONE DAY AT A TIME is heading to POP TV & we couldn't be more excited!"
A 13-episode fourth season of the show will air on Pop, which is owned by CBS, in 2020.
"One Day at a Time" — a remake of Norman Lear’s 1970s groundbreaking hit of the same name — tells the story of a zany but endearing bicultural, multigenerational Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles.
In this version, actress Justina Machado plays Penelope Alvarez, a recently divorced military veteran raising two children alongside her own feisty and dramatic mother, Lydia Riera, played by Rita Moreno.
Many fans praised the show for being relatable and universal. So it was no surprise that hundreds of thousands of fans and supporters of the show overwhelmingly responded to Netflix's tweet announcing the cancellation. The outcry went viral, with the hashtags #SaveODAAT and #OneDayAtATime trending on Twitter almost immediately after the streaming service broke the news.
“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day At A Time’s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” said executive producer Norman Lear in a statement.
“Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to, Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience — at 96.”
As part of the pick-up deal, the series will also be broadcast on CBS later in 2020, following its run on Pop. CBS was home to the original series which aired on the network over 40 years ago.
“How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next,” said Pop TV president Brad Schwartz.
“If ‘Schitt’s Creek’ has taught us anything, it’s that love and kindness always wins. Pop is now the home to two of the most critically praised and fan-adored comedies in all of television, bringing even more premium content to basic cable. We couldn’t be more proud to continue telling heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance and diversity that pull on your emotions while putting a smile on your face.”
