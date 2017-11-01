One in three Latinos in the U.S. say they have faced discrimination while applying to jobs, for equal pay, and when being considered for promotions, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Latinos have also experienced similar discrimination while trying to rent a room or apartment as well as purchasing a home, according to the poll by conducted by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"Additionally, at least one in five Latinos say they or a family member have been treated unfairly by the courts (20 percent) or unfairly stopped or treated by the police (27 percent) because they are Latino," the report finds.

Around 37 percent of those surveyed said they experienced racial or ethnic slurs and 33 percent have experienced offensive comments or negative assumptions about their race.

Those more likely to report personal discrimination are non-immigrant Latinos and those with a college degree.

The poll found that 25 percent of Latinas report they were discriminated against while at a doctor’s office or health clinic.

Immigrant Latinos experienced discrimination more than twice as often as non-immigrant Latinos. There were also differences based on the kind of neighborhood people resided in.

Out of the 3,453 adults surveyed nationally, 803 identified as Latino. The poll was conducted between January 26 and April 9 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

The poll is part of a larger NPR project called “You, Me and Them: Experiencing Discrimination in America.” It indicates that discrimination can lead to negative effects on health; it can raise the risk of various diseases and the rate of premature births. It can also decrease overall life expectancy.

