Opponents protest ahead of Mexico City vote allowing children's legal gender change

Opponents say children are too young to make a decision about gender, but the proposed law has the support of the country's ruling party.

By The Associated Press

A couple of hundred demonstrators have protested against a proposed Mexico City law that would allow children and adolescents to change the gender listed on their birth certificates.

They would have to be accompanied by at least one guardian to do so.

Mexico City law already allows adults to legally change their gender.

A coalition of anti-abortion and other groups protested outside the city council building Tuesday, holding signs reading “No to The Trans Law,” and “Don’t Confuse Children.”

They argued children cannot be expected to make such a decision.

City council commissions approved the proposed legal changes Nov. 14. Voting in favor was the Morena party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which holds a majority in the city.

The bill still must be approved by the full council.

The Associated Press