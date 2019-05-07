Breaking News Emails
A Portland, Oregon, man was sentenced to four months in federal prison after attempting to bribe an immigration officer into deporting his estranged wife and stepdaughter.
Antonio Oswaldo Burgos, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a public official in November and was sentenced Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon.
At the end of May last year, Burgos followed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer from the Portland office to a parking lot in Vancouver, Washington. He then offered to pay the officer to deport his wife, whom he was divorcing, back to El Salvador where the couple met.
The ICE agent subsequently reported the incident to the agency's Office of Professional Responsibility, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. With the help of an investigation team, the ICE officer made two recorded calls to Burgos during which the man again offered to pay $3,000 for his wife's deportation and arranged for an in-person meeting.
Burgos met the immigration officer in June and offered to pay more for the deportation of his stepdaughter as well, increasing the bribe to $4,000.
In addition to four months in prison, Burgos was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised release.