Selena Quintanilla's legacy isn't slowing down anytime soon. After Google released a Doodle of the late singer on Tuesday, Pandora Music saw a 382 percent spike in Selena station adds, and her songs her played nearly half a billion times on Tuesday alone.

A Pandora spokesperson said that on average the Selena station sees around 350,000 plays per day. The numbers generated on Tuesday were garnered from midnight to 11:59 p.m.

Pandora said artists normally see spikes like this on the website when they release new music or perform at award shows.

"One of the more recent examples of a streaming spike tied to a cultural moment in time was during the Solar Eclipse, Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” had a week-over-week lift of 470 percent in station adds," Pandora spokesperson said. "Comparatively speaking, Selena has had a week-over-week lift of 2,545 percent in station adds."

The Doodle released by Google was created to commemorate the day the "Queen of Tejano" released her first studio album titled "Selena."

Creators of the Doodle said they chose Oct 17, because that was a “monumental turning point in her career" 28 years ago.

Quintanilla was shot and killed in March 1995 by the founder of her fan club.

