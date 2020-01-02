Patricia Cardoso is the first Latina movie director in the National Film Registry

Award-winning filmmaker Patricia Cardoso is the first Latina director to be included in the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress after her groundbreaking film “Real Women Have Curves" was added to the national registry in 2019.
Her 2002 movie stars America Ferrera in a coming-of-age tale in which a first generation Mexican-American teen struggles to fulfill her dreams amid her transition to adulthood. The charmingly funny film takes a subtle look at themes such as mother-daughter relationships, the immigrant experience in the United States and the perception of feminine beauty as well as body standards.
Ferrera was 18 when she starred in “Real Women Have Curves," successfully marking her film debut before gaining stardom for her leading role in the acclaimed TV series “Ugly Betty” a few years later.
"What a way to start a career. It was a once-in-a-lifetime role. Hoping we can create more of these opportunities for Latino talent," the actress of Honduran descent tweeted.
“Real Women Have Curves” broke ground in the early 2000s by highlighting the work of women of color behind and in front of the camera as they worked to portray a hardworking Mexican-American family in downtown Los Angeles in a way that resonated with Latino audiences.
The film ultimately won Cardoso the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2002.
“I am thankful, it’s an honor and I don’t take it for granted,” said Cardoso, who is Colombian American, of the Library of Congress’ announcement.
“For me, being one of the first Latinx woman directors is very important. But I would wish I wasn’t the first one. I wish there were many, many more before me and certainly hope there are many more coming behind me," said Cardoso, who is also a film professor at University of California, Riverside.
“Real Women Have Curves" is one of the 25 movies added in 2019 to the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress, which is the world’s largest library offering access to the creative record of the United States.
Other 2019 selections include Luis Valdez’s “Zoot Suit,” which tells the story of the Los Angeles’ 1942 “Sleepy Lagoon Murder” and the racially charged “Zoot Suit Riots,” as well as late singer Prince’s 1984 autobiographical film “Purple Rain.”
Actress Apollonia Kotero, who was Prince’s co-star in the film, said that “as a young Latina actress, being cast in ‘Purple Rain’ was the opportunity of a lifetime.”
“Roles for women that looked like me were scarce in the ’80s. Prince was never afraid of taking risks. He created a melting pot of cultures and racial interactions within his purple worlds. … Prince would be thrilled,” she added.
The three films are among other selected classics such as Martin Scorsese's “The Last Waltz," Walt Disney's last classic animated fairy tale "Sleeping Beauty" and Spike Lee’s 1986 breakout movie “She’s Gotta Have It.”
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said the new additions join a long list of films that are considered to be the most influential motion pictures in the country because of their cultural, historic and aesthetic importance to the nation’s film heritage.
The National Film Registry has a total of 775 films and 62 of them are directed by women. A smaller percentage are directed by women of color.
Cardoso has carved a career in an industry where only four percent of its directors are women and less than one percent are Latinas. She is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which allows her to vote for Oscar winners.
Her most recent work includes directing episodes for Netflix's “Tales of the City,” CBS' “All Rise,” ABC's “Emergence,” and Freeform's remake of “Party of Five.”
