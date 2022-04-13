Person of interest sought in fatal shooting of Olympian's mother

Police in Connecticut are looking for a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of the mother of a Puerto Rican Olympian.

Mabel Martinez, 56, was not the intended target in the Saturday shooting, according to Waterbury police. A man walking outside her house, who was shot in the leg and survived, was the likely mark, police said. Martinez died in the hospital on Sunday.

Waterbury police announced Tuesday that they were searching for Levi Brock, 24. He is considered a person of interest in the shooting.

Yarimar Mercado at the Pan American Games in 2019. Juan Luis Martínez Pérez / GDA via AP file

Brock is thought to be in Waterbury or New Haven, is a "convicted felon with a history of violent criminal activity" and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Martinez was the mother of Puerto Rican rifle shooter Yarimar Mercado Martinez.

Mercado Martinez in an Instagram post after her mother's death wrote in Spanish: "Why you? Why this way? You were just sitting in your little house sewing, as you always did."

“There are so many things I still needed to learn from you ... I was so far away without being able to do anything, I couldn’t even say goodbye to you,” Mercado Martinez wrote. She added that she would give anything to trade places with her mother.