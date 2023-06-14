CIMA welcomed that ruling. “As with any judicial process in Peru, formal procedures ... must be followed,” executive director Jorge Aliaga said by email.

But three Peruvian lawyers who reviewed the case at the request of The Associated Press questioned the appellate court’s action. Two said they believed CIMA appears to have been participating as a co-defendant in the lawsuit, and even if a procedural error had been made early on, it didn’t amount to a violation of due process. All three said it was wrong to throw out the entire verdict.

“It’s not normal at all,” said Pedro Grández, a constitutional lawyer and professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. He said the court was “trying to weigh in on the substance of the matter when it hasn’t reviewed anything of substance, only the procedure.”

Juan Carlos Díaz, also a constitutional lawyer at Pontifical Catholic, said he saw “no grounds” to annul the original ruling, noting that CIMA’s lawyer had taken part in the judicial hearing in which it was added as co-defendant and presented no objections.

“I think the appeals court made a mistake,” Diaz said.

Constitutional law expert Silvia Sánchez, an associate professor at the Academy of the Magistrature, which trains Peruvian judges, said there were “irrelevant or minimal issues for breaking an entire process and returning it to the hearing.”

The case would have gone back to Del Socorro Torres Sánchez due to the supposed procedural error, but Peru’s government successfully asked the same appellate panel to consider the merits of the case. The government argues that the statute of limitations has expired for the Kichwa to make a claim. The government also says that it’s impossible for the park to overlap with Kichwa territory because that territory has never been legally defined.

An AP investigation in December found that park land almost certainly includes Kichwa ancestral territory, by the definition of an International Labour Organization (ILO) Indigenous convention Peru signed in 1994.