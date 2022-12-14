Peru’s new government declares national emergency, gives military new power

LIMA, Peru — Peru’s new government declared 30-day national emergency on Wednesday amid violent protests following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo, suspending the rights of people to gather and move freely across the Andean nation.

“The National Police with the support of the Armed Forces will ensure the control throughout the national territory of personal property and, above all, strategic infrastructure and the safety and well-being of all Peruvians,” Defense Minister Luis Otarola Peñaranda announced.

Otarola said the declaration “means the suspension of the rights of assembly... freedom of movement.” He said the government has not determined whether a curfew will be imposed.