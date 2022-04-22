This photographer is leaving a 'footprint' of Latino life in his state of Arizona

For over half a century, José Muñoz has been photographing the Latino community within the Phoenix metro area and the Arizona-Mexico border.

“I love it, I get high by just clicking the shutter. I get high by being around my kind of people,” Muñoz said in an interview with NBC News. “Some people will call me up sometimes to book me, so I go to their house and I see my work on their wall. I feel great about that.”

Muñoz, 69, has documented much of Arizona's Latino history, from cultural events and family gatherings to marches and protests.

"I like photographing my race because I feel comfortable," Muñoz, who was recently featured in The Arizona Republic, said. "I feel really comfortable being around them, and so do they."

José Muñoz.

"I just want to leave a footprint as a photographer," Muñoz said.

When he was a teenager in the early '60s, his mother gave him a Nikkormat camera. His passion for photography began with taking pictures of family members.

Muñoz was born in Ciudad Juárez, in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, just south of El Paso, Texas. After three years, his family migrated to Arizona, where he was raised. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1971, spending time in Colorado and Maine; he was later stationed in Germany for two years during the Vietnam War.

He took his Nikon camera along with him and captured photos of soldiers and Latino bands who were invited to play at the Air Force bases.

“I did a lot of photography there — I feel pretty lucky that I was able to do something like that,” Muñoz said.

After his service, he decided to make a career out of his hobby, graduating in 1980 with a degree in art photography from Phoenix College.

A large part of his early success, he said, is due to his late wife, Jane Ellen Muñoz.

“She’s the one who pushed me into doing it,” he said. “Thanks to Jane, because she was doing all the advertising for me, I was getting a lot of work.”

She kept him organized by documenting all his photographs, as well as bookkeeping and putting everything in place.

In 1985, they started his business, Photography by José L. Muñoz.

As his business grew, he worked for many publications, including The Arizona Republic and its Spanish-language sister publication, La Voz Arizona, as well as Hispanic publications including Cambio! Magazine and Latino Future magazine, among others.