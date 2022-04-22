This photographer is leaving a 'footprint' of Latino life in his state of Arizona

For over half a century, José Muñoz has been photographing the Latino community within the Phoenix metro area and the Arizona-Mexico border.
“I love it, I get high by just clicking the shutter. I get high by being around my kind of people,” Muñoz said in an interview with NBC News. “Some people will call me up sometimes to book me, so I go to their house and I see my work on their wall. I feel great about that.”
Muñoz, 69, has documented much of Arizona's Latino history, from cultural events and family gatherings to marches and protests.
"I like photographing my race because I feel comfortable," Muñoz, who was recently featured in The Arizona Republic, said. "I feel really comfortable being around them, and so do they."
"I just want to leave a footprint as a photographer," Muñoz said.
When he was a teenager in the early '60s, his mother gave him a Nikkormat camera. His passion for photography began with taking pictures of family members.
Muñoz was born in Ciudad Juárez, in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, just south of El Paso, Texas. After three years, his family migrated to Arizona, where he was raised. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1971, spending time in Colorado and Maine; he was later stationed in Germany for two years during the Vietnam War.
He took his Nikon camera along with him and captured photos of soldiers and Latino bands who were invited to play at the Air Force bases.
“I did a lot of photography there — I feel pretty lucky that I was able to do something like that,” Muñoz said.
After his service, he decided to make a career out of his hobby, graduating in 1980 with a degree in art photography from Phoenix College.
A large part of his early success, he said, is due to his late wife, Jane Ellen Muñoz.
“She’s the one who pushed me into doing it,” he said. “Thanks to Jane, because she was doing all the advertising for me, I was getting a lot of work.”
She kept him organized by documenting all his photographs, as well as bookkeeping and putting everything in place.
In 1985, they started his business, Photography by José L. Muñoz.
As his business grew, he worked for many publications, including The Arizona Republic and its Spanish-language sister publication, La Voz Arizona, as well as Hispanic publications including Cambio! Magazine and Latino Future magazine, among others.
Muñoz has extensively documented, through his pictures, a seminal period for many of the state's Latino residents: In 2010, Republican Gov. Jan Brewer signed SB 1070, the Support Our Law Enforcement and Safe Neighborhoods Act, into law.
The legislation made being in the country without legal immigration status a state crime, and police officers could stop and question anyone they suspected of being in the country illegally, leading to racial profiling.
Though some provisions of the law were eventually struck down by the Supreme Court, it had a chilling effect for many resident and especially immigrant families, with some leaving the state. At the same time, the reaction against the law galvanized many Latinos into political activism and even careers in politics.
Muñoz did not have legal status at the time though he had lived in the state since he was a young child. He said that while he was busy then, the situation made his job more difficult.
"Latinos were getting treated really bad," Muñoz said. "Instead of going out and photographing a quinceañera with hundreds of people around, as this stuff was going on, I had to go to their house and photograph them because they didn’t want to come out. They were afraid."
Despite his own immigration status, Muñoz said he never felt fear during that time. "If I heard that there was a photograph that needs to be taken, I would just jump in my car and go with my camera in hand and go," he said.
He would eventually become a U.S. citizen on Sept. 29, 2017. The day before, his wife died from breast cancer.
"The only reason why I got my citizenship [was] because my wife wanted me to become a citizen," Muñoz said. "She wanted to be there and that never happened."
Muñoz still shoots today with his Nikon D300S.
“I’ll probably be photographing until I die,” he said. “I just want to leave a footprint as a photographer.”
Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.