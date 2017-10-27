Pitbull accepts the latin AMA Dick Clark achievement award at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Pitbull delivered words of encouragement to Latinos and a rebuke of Trump's wall proposal as he was honored with the first-ever Latin AMA Dick Clark Achievement Award at Telemundo’s third annual Latin American Music Awards. The event paid tribute to the most influential and chart-topping Latinx recording artists in the music industry.

Mr. Worldwide, as Pitbull is also known, delivered a motivational acceptance speech where he not only reflected on his career and thanked a teacher, Hope Martinez, who believed in him, but reminded the crowd that “immigrants built the United States of America.” Pitbull's family immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba. He also gave a shout-out to the victims of the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean and U.S., the earthquakes in Mexico, the fires in California and the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

"Live Life, Don't Let Life Live You!" Motivados con las palabras de @Pitbull en los #LatinAMAs pic.twitter.com/AH3gjs5e1T — Telemundo (@Telemundo) October 27, 2017

"For the folks that are helpless right now, I want to motivate them and inspire them to stay strong, to rebuild even stronger," Pitbull said in his acceptance speech. "All the way from Puerto Rico to Cuba, the Keys, Houston, the earthquakes in Mexico, may God bless the souls of those in Las Vegas and to all the fires that are happening right now in Northern California, this is the time you've got to take and really appreciate what life is about. Live life, don't let life live you."

He also threw a jab at President Trump and the administration's policies.

"They should be building more schools instead of worried about building a wall," he said during the speech.

He then dedicated his award to all the soldiers fighting for the United States people to enjoy their freedom ending with his signature exclamation, "Dale!"

The award, presented to Pitbull by his friend, award-winning artist Enrique Iglesias, recognized a Latin artist who inspires humanity with his or her dedication to music and utilizes their platform to help those who need it most.

In September, when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, Pitbull lent his own private jet to transport cancer patients to New York to receive chemotherapy treatment.

Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR — Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer2012) September 26, 2017

The event at The Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood was hosted by singer and actress Becky G and singer Diego Boneta.

Pitbull debuted his new song “Por Favor” with Fifth Harmony for one of the most explosive performances of the evening.

Pitbull, center, performs with Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Former Fifth Harmony songstress Camila Cabello also took the stage last night in a fringed white jumpsuit as well for a bilingual rendition of her latest hit “Havana”.

Camila Cabello performs "Havana" at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Prince Royce and CNCO tied with four awards each while Enrique Iglesias took home three awards of his own, including Artist of the Night.

Here's a list of all the winners at this year’s Latin American Music Awards.

