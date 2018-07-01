Pizza deliveryman turned over to immigration authorities after stop at NYC Army base

An Ecuadorean father of two was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after he made a pizza delivery to a U.S. Army base in New York City, sparking outrage and anguish from his family and local officials this week.

Pablo Villavicencio, 35, was detained by military police officers and turned over to ICE last Friday and remains in custody pending deportation, according to a statement from the immigration enforcement agency.

Pablo Villavicencio with his daughters, Luciana, left, and Antonia. AP via Sandra Chica

His wife, Sandra Chica, said Wednesday that Villavicencio had delivered pizza from Queens to the base at Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, in the past, presenting his New York City identification card, and had never had an issue before.

“I just want an answer: why?” she said during an emotional news conference.

“It’s cruel that they are going to separate my daughters from him,” she said. The couple have two daughters, 2 and 3, and live in Hempstead, on Long Island.

Chica, a 38-year-old American citizen, said her husband could be deported as early as next week. She added that her husband has a pending green card application they filed in February.

Villavicencio told NBC News partner station Telemundo 47 by phone Wednesday that his arrest has been "torture" for the family.

“They’ve treated me like a criminal,” he said.

"These days, it has been a nightmare. I don't wish this on anybody," he added, according to NBC New York.

The family and officials declined to say which restaurant Villavicencio worked at, but local reports identified it as Nonna Delia's in College Point, Queens — a 26-mile drive from the base.

When reached by phone Wednesday, an employee with Nonna Delia's confirmed that Villavicencio worked there but said the restaurant was not commenting further because the family was "very upset."