Pizza delivery man turned over to immigration authorities after stop at NYC Army base

An Ecuadorian father of two was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after he made a pizza delivery to a U.S. Army base in New York City, sparking outrage and anguish from his family and local officials this week.

Pablo Villavicencio, 35, was detained by military police officers and turned over to ICE on June 1 and remains in custody pending deportation, according to a statement from the immigration enforcement agency.

Pablo Villavicencio poses with his two daughters, Luciana, left, and Antonia. AP via Sandra Chica

His wife, Sandra Chica, said Wednesday that Villavicencio had delivered pizza from Queens to the base at Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, before, presenting his New York City identification card and had never had an issue.

“I just want an answer why?” she said during an emotional news conference.

“It’s cruel that they are going to separate my daughters from him,” she said. The couple have a 2-year-old and 3-year-old daughter.

Chica, a 38-year-old American citizen, said her husband could be deported as early as next week. She added that her husband has a pending green card application they filed in February.

Villavicencio told NBC News partner station Telemundo-47 by phone Wednesday that his arrest has been torture.

“This has been torture, they’ve treated me like a criminal,” he said.

"These days, it has been a nightmare. I don't wish this on anybody," he added, according to NBC New York.

The family and officials declined to say which restaurant Villavicencio worked at, but local reports identified it as Nonna Delia's in College Point, Queens — which is a 26 mile drive away from the base.

When reached by phone Wednesday, an employee with Nonna Delia's confirmed Villavicencio worked there but said they were not commenting further because the family was "very upset."

At a rally in support of Villavicencio in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Wednesday, demonstrators blocked a street and chanted, "Free, free Pablo," according to NBC New York. Police detained seven people for disorderly conduct.

The identification card Chica said Villavicencio presented, an IDNYC card, is a local government-issued photo card available to New York City residents that is meant to benefit vulnerable populations, such as people in the country illegally, the homeless, young people and people formerly incarcerated, according to its website.

“The arrest of Pablo with a municipal ID is sending shock waves throughout the immigrant community because they were told they would have some form of living in this city without harassment,” said Erik Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, during the news conference.

ICE said in its statement that Villavicencio is an Ecuadorian national and was granted voluntary departure in March 2010, but failed to leave the country by July 2010 as ordered. His voluntary departure then became a final order or removal.