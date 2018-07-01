Pizza deliveryman turned over to immigration authorities after stop at NYC Army base

An Ecuadorean father of two was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after he made a pizza delivery to a U.S. Army base in New York City, sparking outrage and anguish from his family and local officials this week.

Pablo Villavicencio, 35, was detained by military police officers and turned over to ICE last Friday and remains in custody pending deportation, according to a statement from the immigration enforcement agency.

Pablo Villavicencio with his daughters, Luciana, left, and Antonia. AP via Sandra Chica

His wife, Sandra Chica, said Wednesday that Villavicencio had delivered pizza from Queens to the base at Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, in the past, presenting his New York City identification card, and had never had an issue before.

“I just want an answer: why?” she said during an emotional news conference.

“It’s cruel that they are going to separate my daughters from him,” she said. The couple have two daughters, 2 and 3, and live in Hempstead, on Long Island.

Chica, a 38-year-old American citizen, said her husband could be deported as early as next week. She added that her husband has a pending green card application they filed in February.

Villavicencio told NBC News partner station Telemundo 47 by phone Wednesday that his arrest has been "torture" for the family.

“They’ve treated me like a criminal,” he said.

"These days, it has been a nightmare. I don't wish this on anybody," he added, according to NBC New York.

The family and officials declined to say which restaurant Villavicencio worked at, but local reports identified it as Nonna Delia's in College Point, Queens — a 26-mile drive from the base.

When reached by phone Wednesday, an employee with Nonna Delia's confirmed that Villavicencio worked there but said the restaurant was not commenting further because the family was "very upset."

At a rally in support of Villavicencio in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Wednesday, demonstrators blocked a street and chanted, "Free, free Pablo," according to NBC New York. The New York Police Department confirmed to NBC News that it had issued seven summonses for disorderly conduct to protesters.

The identification card Chica said Villavicencio presented, an IDNYC card, is a city government-issued photo card available to residents and is meant to benefit vulnerable populations, such as people in the country illegally, the homeless, young people and people formerly incarcerated, according to its website.

“The arrest of Pablo with a municipal ID is sending shock waves throughout the immigrant community because they were told they would have some form of living in this city without harassment,” Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, said during the news conference.

ICE said in its statement that Villavicencio is an Ecuadorean citizen and was granted voluntary departure in March 2010, but failed to leave the country by July 2010 as ordered. His voluntary departure then became a final order for removal.