Preliminary report blames construction errors for deadly Mexico City metro collapse

A structural failure caused by at least six serious construction errors caused the collapse of a section of the Mexico City metro train in May which killed 26 people, according to the preliminary accident report presented by the municipal government on Wednesday.

The document, which was prepared by the Norwegian company DNV together with international experts at the request of the Mexico City government, found multiple problems with the screws, beams and planks used in the structure.

It further describes in detail deficiencies with the welding of bolts which were not fused as they should have been to prevent them from eroding from water and use.

It also points out that bolts were missing in the beams that make up the bridge, that different types of concrete were used, and that some welds were not completed or were poorly made.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said at the press conference that they will continue to investigate and follow up "not only because of our legal obligation but because of our ethical, human and moral commitment."

The city's public works secretary, Jesús Antonio Esteva Medina, said that to prepare the report they made visits to the accident site, adding that laboratory tests are still needed to determine, for example, if any incorrect or defective materials were used.

Esteva noted that they found deformed beams in the section where the metro was curving at that moment and that other beams had slid from their positions.

Marcelo Ebrard, the current foreign minister who was Mexico City's mayor when the so-called 'Golden Line' was built, defended his management of the project on Wednesday and reiterated his willingness to collaborate with the authorities.

"I support the carrying out of the necessary expert and technical investigations to determine the causes of the accident and define the responsibilities that may arise," Ebrard, one of the most important political figures of the current administration, said in a letter posted on Twitter.

Ebrard said decisions regarding the layout, design, construction and supervision of the metro line were done in consultation through committees and that there's ample documentation.

Wednesday's report found that a different concrete was used where the crucial Nelson bolts were placed —which were not spaced equidistantly, "which it does not comply with the design," said Esteva. These bolts were also not pushed well into the beams and fewer bolts were used than required.

"In the area of ​​the fault, the necessary reinforcements in the columns were not observed and the foundation was shallow" in the columns, Esteva said.

The report clarifies that information on the repairs carried out after the end of the rail line's construction, as well as the daily maintenance tasks at that section of the subway, still need to be analyzed.

The DNV company maintains that its objective, beyond clarifying the causes of the incident, is to determine if there are systemic problems, in order to prevent them from happening in other sections of the metro.

It was on May 3rd, shortly before 10:20 p.m. local time that an elevated bridge of Line 12 collapsed between the Olivos and Tezonco stations, causing one of the country's biggest rail-related tragedies.

Aside from the 26 people who died, almost one hundred were injured. The head of the capital's government, Claudia Sheinbaum, promised a thorough investigation to understand what happened.

Noticias Telemundo Investiga had access to a report issued by the city's congress in May of 2019 to the management of the metro, which address service delays and its administrative and financial status. The document gives an account of the use of defective parts to repair the trains and of unskilled employees, such as ticket officers, doing maintenance work.

Mexico City's metro transports about six million people every working day, and is one of the busiest in the world. But several citizen groups have criticized the precariousness of the facilities and the lack of maintenance that causes frequent interruptions in the service of the metro.

A second phase of the report will be delivered on July 14 and phase 3 will be delivered on August 30.

A version of this story was first published in Noticias Telemundo.

