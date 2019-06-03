Breaking News Emails
Julián Castro is calling for restricting the use of deadly force by police to combat "racially discriminatory policing" in a plan he unveiled Monday.
Castro, who is running for president, supports national standards for police officers and local departments that receive federal funding and said those standards should include combating discriminatory policing "that leads to the disproportionately high number of black men who are killed by police."
Castro, a former HUD secretary and the only Latino in the race for the Democratic nomination, had previewed his proposal over the weekend at the MoveOn Big Ideas forum in San Francisco and touched on it at a forum on immigration Friday in Pasadena, California.
“How many of these videos do we have to watch to understand that even though we have some great police officers, this is not a case of bad apples?” Castro said at the forum after ticking off names of victims of deadly force by police. "The system is broken, so let’s fix it."
He made a similar comment Friday in Pasadena, after a young Latino man said he had been stopped by police and feared for his life as he heard the click of the gun of the officer who had pulled him over.
Castro said his plan would establish national standards and guidelines for police conduct; increase transparency and accountability for police departments and officers; “demilitarize” police by ending the transfer of federal military weaponry to local departments; and end racial profiling.
“From Stephon Clark, to Pamela Turner, to Tamir Rice, far too many lives have been tragically cut short at the hands of a broken police system,” Castro said.
The policing plan is Castro’s third policy proposal since he began his campaign, after proposals on education and immigration. While he’s won accolades for the broadness and depth of his plans, Castro still is struggling for top-tier status in the crowded Democratic field.
So far this year, 372 people have been shot and killed by police, according to a Washington Post database.
The numbers have been on the decline, but the use of deadly force by police and other law enforcement on black and Latino men has drawn protests and national attention to racial bias in policing.
The issue of racial inequality in policing pushed into the forefront of the 2016 presidential campaign when Black Lives Matters activists confronted Sanders in a Seattle speech. Sanders ended up turning over the microphone to activists and leaving without addressing the crowd. He has since rallied with activists of the group.
Some of the details in Castro’s policing plan are:
— Restrict use of deadly force unless there is an imminent threat to the life of another person.
— Set accountability and responsibility standards for officers to intervene if they witness a colleague using excessive force.
— End racial profiling and stop-and-frisk policies.
— Establish a national database that tracks police officers decertified in any state or locality.
— Make it easier to hold offending officers accountable under criminal and civil law.
— Ensure officers receive high-quality mental health and trauma support services.
— End local police and law enforcement immigration enforcement cooperation under so-called 287(g) agreements.
