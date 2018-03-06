Primaries see record number of Latinos running in crowded fields

The crowded field makes it that much harder to raise money for campaigns, a challenge that already is more difficult for many candidates of color and women. How much money a candidate can raise is often how national organizations track a race and is a factor on deciding whether they back a candidate.

“It’s in the primaries where you have national interest groups that have the resources to really effect an election. With a couple thousand dollars you can really make an impact on some of these primaries,” Macias said.

Sylvia Garcia, a former state senator, was the early favorite to win the Democratic primary to replace retiring Rep. Gene Green in his heavily Hispanic Houston district, Texas Congressional District 29.

But there are six others also vying for the seat, including a wealthy healthcare executive, Tahir Javed, with a lot of personal money to spend.

Garcia and Veronica Escobar, the El Paso, Texas, county judge, could become the first Latinas elected to Congress from Texas if they win their general elections.

Things were made even more challenging for Garcia after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., endorsed Javed, upsetting Latino advocates that have backed Garcia, along with other Democrats and Democratic groups.

Javed had held a major fundraiser for Schumer so his endorsement was seen as returning the favor.

Massachusetts also could send its first Latina to Congress in the race to replace Rep. Nicki Tsongas, a Democrat in the state’s Congressional District 3 race. But, it, too, is a crowded race and Matias must get past 12 other candidates.

“She’s got an uphill battle and we see that in our Democratic seats,” Macias said.

The same is true in Florida where the race for the seat held by retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican, has drawn nine Democrats and seven Republicans. There are several Latinos in the race. The seat is considered the best chance for the party to pick up a Republican held seat.

In California, multiple Latinos are running in various races, but with the “jungle primary,” where the top two vote getters move ahead to the general election, there is a fear among Democrats of splitting the Latino vote.

Difficult as it might be to have so much competition, the many Latino contenders could help draw out more Latino voters for the primaries.

According to Pew Research Center, Latino turnout in 2014, the last midterms without a presidential election, fell to a record low. While a high of 6.8 million Latinos voted that year, just 27 percent of the electorate showed up compared to 31.2 percent in 2010.

There are hopes for something different this year.

Early voting in Texas, which ended last Friday, is up in 15 major counties in the state with Democrats casting 44,911 more votes than Republicans.

According to the Texas Secretary of State, 465,235 Democrats voted early in the 15 counties, compared to 420,329 Republicans.

It’s a trend seen in other recent elections. In Virginia, where the governor’s seat was up for grabs along with the the House of Delegates and other statewide and municipal offices last November, the Latino turnout was up 6 percentage points, according to analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project.

The state elected its first two Latinas to the House of Delegates in that November 2017 election.

A big unknown is young people. The Latino electorate trends young. Millennials are some 44 percent of the Latino electorate.

Although young Latino voters have not been reliable when it comes to turning out at the polls, Maria Teresa Kumar, co-founding president of Voto Latino, said she is seeing energy among younger Latinos.

For a voter registration program in El Paso, Kumar said her group went into Texas with one full-time staffer and the hope of finding four to six volunteers. It got 15.

The group also hoped to register 120 voters in two and a half weeks, but ended up registering 725 people.

“It’s a markedly different state than when we first came in (in 2010),” Kumar said. “All these young people came of age in harsh conditions."

Kumar said there is a different level of activism in the state, some of it organized in opposition to the state's immigration policing law, SB4.

TEXANS representing on the eve of TX primaries! for those of you up for re-election and silent today, #watchoutforyourseat #HERETOFIGHT pic.twitter.com/eFlgf2YIVz — dulce (@segura_dulce) March 5, 2018

Kumar said those wanting to turn out Latino voters should “take our cues from what happened in Virginia and Alabama” elections won by Democrats.

Kumar said getting younger Latinos accustomed to voting is critical for parties in the future because between now and 2020 “we are going to see a tsunami of young Latinos turning 18.”

Lizet OCampo, political director at People for the American Way, said despite the tougher competition for Latino candidates, the additional candidates mean more people trying to get Latino voters engaged.

Her group is hoping that engagement filters to governor and legislative races, particularly in the state Senate where Democrats need five seats to take control of the chamber in the statehouse.

“If there is any time to seize the moment when it comes to the Latino vote,” Ocampo said, “it is this year.”

