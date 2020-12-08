An independent review found that the command climate at the Fort Hood military base in Texas created a "permissive environment for sexual assault and sexual harassment," according to a report released Tuesday.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Tuesday that 14 leaders at Fort Hood have been suspended or relieved from their positions.

The report comes after the disappearance and killing of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén earlier this year.

McCarthy appointed a five-member civilian panel in July to conduct an independent review looking into Fort Hood's command climate and culture after Guillén's disappearance. Guillén's family said she had told relatives and colleagues at Fort Hood that she had been sexually harassed at the base.

While officials at the time said they had no credible information or reports that Guillén was sexually assaulted, the allegations prompted many service members to share their experiences with sexual assault and harassment on social media using the hashtag #IAmVanessaGuillen.

The independent review panel also found that the Army's Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention Program (SHARP) had not achieved its mandate to curb sexual assault and harassment due to structural failures as well as a command climate that failed to instill the program's core values below the brigade level, subsequently degrading confidence in the program, according to the report.

Fort Hood has some of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, according to McCarthy. A report from the Defense Department in 2018 found that sexual assault in the military had increased over the previous two years.

Guillén, 20, was last seen alive on April 22 at Fort Hood. Her dismembered remains were found near the base two months later. When police moved in to arrest Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, in connection with her disappearance and death, he shot and killed himself, authorities said in early July. Shortly afterward, a woman identified as Robinson's girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, 22, was arrested on federal charges of tampering with evidence, accused of having helped Robinson dispose of Guillén's body. Aguilar, who pleaded not guilty, is due in court on Jan. 19.

As part of the command climate, the issues of crime and Criminal Investigation Division (CID) operations were also examined by the independent review panel. CID took over Guillén's case after she was reported missing.

The panel found that CID and the Directorate of Emergency Services contributed "very little analysis, feedback and general situational awareness to the command" in order to fulfill their mandate to help reduce crime at the military base.

"The deficient climate also extended into the missing Soldier scenarios, where no one recognized the slippage in accountability procedures and unwillingness or lack of ability of non- commissioned officers (NCOs) to keep track of their subordinates," the report said.