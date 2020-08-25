Puerto Ricans push back on Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'first-generation American' remarks

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Puerto Ricans are pushing back against misleading remarks from Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, during her speech at the Republican National Convention Monday night.

Guilfoyle, a former California prosecutor and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., showed her support for President Donald Trump's re-election as "a Latina and proud American," she said. Her mother is from Puerto Rico and her father from Ireland.

"As a first generation American, I know how dangerous their socialist agenda is," said Guilfoyle, referring to Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris. "My mother, Mercedes, was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. My father, also an immigrant, came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream. Now, I consider it my duty to fight to protect that dream."

Her remarks sparked a loud social media backlash lead by people reminding Guilfoyle that Puerto Ricans are not immigrants because they are born U.S. citizens.

"Proud Latina" Kimberly Guilfoyle should know that Puerto Ricans like her mother Mercedes have been U.S. citizens since 1917. Therefore, she was not an "immigrant." — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) August 25, 2020

Puerto Rico has been a U.S. territory since 1898 and were given citizenship in 1917 and granted birthright U.S. citizenship through the National Act of the 1940s.

The Morning Rundown Get a head start on the morning's top stories. This site is protected by recaptcha

"After 1940, Congress declared that anyone born in Puerto Rico is born in the United States, so for her to claim that she is the daughter of immigrants is really tricky," Charles Venator-Santiago, a political science professor at the University of Connecticut and coordinator of the Puerto Rico Citizenship Archives Project, told NBC News.

"Could her mom count as an immigrant, even though she is a born U.S. citizen? In that case, no," said Carlos Vargas-Ramos, a political scientist and the director of public policy at the Center for Puerto Rican Studies.

But when Puerto Ricans like Guilfoyle's move to the U.S. mainland, which is considered internal migration, "they don't migrate as someone who has come from Montana to North Dakota," said Vargas-Ramos. "There's a cultural transition in coming from Puerto Rico, that is evidently Latin American in terms of culture and language."

"Crossing that cultural border makes their experience similar to that of an immigrant," said Vargas-Ramos, but it doesn't make Puerto Ricans immigrants.

What makes Puerto Rico more complicated is its territorial status compared to being a state.

"Puerto Rico is part of the United States for international purposes, but foreign for domestic or constitutional purposes," said Venator-Santiago, citing a series of Supreme Court cases from the 1900's known as the Insular Cases.

Against this background, Guilfoyle's "claim that she is an immigrant is nonsensical in international laws because what the Insular cases say," said Venator-Santiago.

As a territory and not a state, while Puerto Ricans are citizens, they don't vote for U.S. president and they have to pay more for foreign goods because of shipping laws that benefit U.S. mainland workers, for example.

"So, for the rest of the world Puerto Rico is part of the United States, but within the United States Congress invented this idea that Puerto Rico could be separate," Venator-Santiago.

For Vargas-Ramos, "quibbling over the terminology that she uses obscures the fact of what she was really trying to say."

"What she was trying to say is that her family is a family of Latin American immigrants when in fact her boyfriend's father has targeted Latin American immigrants, specifically Mexicans, as the worst kind of immigrant in this country," Vargas-Ramos said. "From my estimation, what she was trying to do and what the campaign was trying to project, is that here is this half-Hispanic woman who has been allowed into the president's family, even if it's marginally through her companionship, to kind of demonstrate that the president isn't a racist or a xenophobe."

Follow NBC News Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.