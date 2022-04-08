In Puerto Rico, almost 1 million still in the dark for second day after big blackout

In Puerto Rico, residents are still reeling from a massive blackout that left over a million power customers without electricity since Wednesday night.

Schools and government offices have shuttered for a second day in a row as roughly 60 percent of all power customers, about 900,000 customers, remain in the dark as of Friday morning.

The two entities in charge of providing electric services to 1.5 million power customers in Puerto Rico had not yet been able to say with certainty when power would be fully restored across the entire U.S. territory.

On social media, frustrated islanders noted the frequency of blackouts despite the lack of any weather events, with some adding that Puerto Ricans pay much higher electric bills than people on the U.S. mainland.

A circuit-breaker at the Costa Sur generation plant, one of four main plants on the island, caught fire and caused the remaining power plants to shut down on Wednesday night.

Workers from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the bankrupt public corporation in charge of controlling power generation units, have already reconnected at least four of the shutdown the plants, Executive Director Josué Colón said in a press conference Friday morning.

Puerto Rico's two largest power plants, Costa Sur and EcoEléctrica, will remain offline until "distribution and transmission work" are completed, a process that could at least take a day, Colón added.

Costa Sur, the largest power plant in Puerto Rico, represents 57 percent of the island’s natural gas-fired electricity generating capacity. A series of strong earthquakes that struck southern Puerto Rico in 2020 significantly damaged both Costa Sur and EcoEléctrica.

Luma Energy, the Canadian-American private company that took over Puerto Rico’s power transmission and distribution last year, have said their crews have been working nonstop to restore the service.

As of late Friday morning, at least 600,000 customers had their power restored, Luma Energy Vice President Kevin Acevedo said during the press conference.

Acevedo added that the company's goal is to restore power to one million customers by the end of the day Friday. The massive outage has enraged Puerto Ricans who already pay almost twice as much as customers in the U.S. mainland for unreliable electricity.

A man holds up the light of his mobile phone so that another can read from a notebook in San Juan, Puerto Rico after a major power outage hit the island on April 6, 2022. Ricardo Arduengo / AFP - Getty Images

Puerto Rico's electricity system was decimated by Hurricane Maria in 2017, triggering the world’s second-longest blackout. Emergency repairs were made at the time, but the reconstruction and essential work to modernize the island’s antiquated electric grid has not yet begun. Power company officials blame aging, ill-maintained infrastructure for the ongoing outages.

The federal government has already committed $12 billion in federal aid toward revamping Puerto Rico’s energy sector. According to LUMA, part of that money is currently being used to replace outdated breakers like the one that blew up at the Costa Sur generation plant.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon outside the damaged power plant, a LUMA Energy official said many of the breakers being replaced are over 40 years old — though this piece of equipment normally has a 30-year lifespan.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority is still in the process of restructuring its $9 billion in public debt, the largest of any U.S. public corporation when it declared bankruptcy in 2017.

This is not the first time that power station fires have caused blackouts in Puerto Rico. In June of last year, a large fire at a substation in San Juan, the capital city, left hundreds of thousands without power. Another fire at a power plant in September 2016 caused an islandwide blackout.

