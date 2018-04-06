Puerto Rico to close 283 schools amid sharp enrollment drop after hurricane, economic crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's Department of Education announced Thursday that it will close 283 schools this summer following a sharp drop in enrollment amid the island's long economic slump and the continued departure of families after Hurricane Maria.

Education Secretary Julia Keleher said there would be no layoffs, with teachers and other employees being reassigned to other schools as part of a fiscal plan that aims to save the department some $150 million.

The U.S. territory currently has more than 1,100 public schools that serve 319,000 students.