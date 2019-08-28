Breaking News Emails
Puerto Ricans are bracing for Tropical Storm Dorian, which is expected to impact the island on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The storm presents itself as the first natural disaster to truly test Puerto Rico’s fragile electrical grid and infrastructure on an island still recovering from the devastating Category 4 Hurricane Maria in 2017.
How bad will Dorian slam Puerto Rico?
Authorities in Puerto Rico said during a press conference Wednesday morning that Dorian is moving towards the island, bringing winds between 60 and 80 mph and a lot of rainfall that could cause serious floods and landslides.
The eastern islands of Vieques and Culebra which are part of Puerto Rico are already feeling hurricane force winds, according to the National hurricane Center.
“This is not Hurricane Maria when it comes to the wind’s strength. That is why we are prioritizing getting ready for floods,” said Roberto García, director of the National Meteorological Service in San Juan, in Spanish.
Most areas are expected to receive between 4 and 8 inches of rain and remote areas could see over 10 inches of rainwater, added García.
“Those that live near flood zones should evacuate their homes,” said García.
Puerto Rico’s emergency management commissioner, Carlos Acevedo said that 360 schools are ready to serve as shelters.
“To put that in perspective, a little over 200 schools were opened during Maria,” said Acevedo.
What are the main worries ahead of the storm?
After Hurricane Maria, Puerto Ricans survived the longest power outage in U.S. history and the world's second-longest blackout —with some homes without power for about a year.
Already in Yabucoa on the east side of the island, there are reports of only intermittent access to water since the systems require electricity and some homes have lost power.
Maria also destroyed the island’s telecommunication systems, leaving millions of Puerto Ricans without a way to seek help or alert other family members of their situation.
Two years after Maria, tens of thousands of homes in Puerto Rico are still covered with blue tarps, according to Deepak Lamba-Nieves, research director at the Center for a New Economy (CNE), a nonpartisan think tank.
About nine percent of all the homes in Fajardo, a town in the east where the storm is expected to come in, have roof damage or blue tarps.
What has the island done to get ready?
José Ortíz, the head of the island's power authority (PREPA), said on Tuesday that the agency has the needed inventory, including 120,000 lights, 23,000 electrical posts and 7,400 transformers in case the storm damages the grid. In addition, the government has been coordinating with some states' utility companies in case they need manpower and supplies. Puerto Rico's governor, Wanda Vázquez, said hospitals have the necessary generators to operate in case they lose power.
Acevedo said the island’s telecommunications system are "working 100 percent" and ATM machines are still functioning and have money. However, he stressed that the number of Puerto Rican customers without electricity "should increase" as Dorian approaches Puerto Rico.
Cristóbal Jiménez, a community leader with the group Corazón Latino that has lived in Fajardo for over 40 years, is one of the roughly 35,000 people in the town bracing to receive torrential rains on Wednesday afternoon.
During the morning, he was helping a local church with preparations to serve as a shelter if necessary.
For Jiménez, “water is the major concern,” since Fajardo is a coastal town where floods are already frequent.
However, he feels confident in how his community has gotten ready to face Dorian.
“We are prepared for a hurricane,” Jiménez told NBC News. “After Maria, we know everything we need to do to be ready… Now, we just want this to go away fast and see if the government finally learned the lessons [from Maria.]”
