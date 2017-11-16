WASHINGTON — As the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed sweeping tax legislation, several economists and officials in Puerto Rico warned Thursday that the bill, if it becomes law, could devastate a struggling economy further weakened by a hurricane two months ago that nearly flattened the U.S. territory.

Because the IRS considers Puerto Rico a foreign jurisdiction for tax purposes, the island business sector says it could lose as many as 250,000 jobs due to a provision in the House bill that would impose a 20 percent import tax on products manufactured abroad, which would include Puerto Rico.

The provision is misguided, especially at this time, said Federico de Jesús, founder of the Washington-based FDJ Solutions and a former deputy director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, which represents the island government’s interests on the mainland.

“At a time when the island is still recovering from a devastating hurricane that decimated an already fragile economy and infrastructure, now is not the time to punish Puerto Rico further," de Jesús said.

De Jesús, like the economists who spoke on the issue to the island's main newspaper, El Nuevo Día, said that Puerto Rico already saw the negative consequences of changes in the tax code.