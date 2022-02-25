Puerto Rico to get over $900m for transportation rebuilding

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. government announced Thursday that it would invest $1.14 billion to repair and rebuild highways, roads and bridges in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories.

Over the next five years, Puerto Rico would receive more than $900 million while the U.S. territories of Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands would receive $240 million.

“These funds will help make life better,” said Stephanie Pollack, deputy administrator of the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.

Puerto Rico is scheduled to receive $173 million in the first year and the other U.S. territories a total of nearly $46 million.

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the money would be used for construction projects, guardrails, reflectors, lighting, signage and other things.

The announcement comes one day after a federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances released a fiscal plan for the island’s Highways and Transportation Authority in which it recommended a more than 8% yearly increase in tolls through fiscal year 2024 to improve road conditions.

The board stated that only 13 percent of Puerto Rico’s highways are in good condition, compared with a median of 84 percent in the U.S. mainland. It also noted that the island’s road fatality rates are more than 40 percent higher than the U.S. median.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.