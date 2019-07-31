Breaking News Emails
Embattled Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló confirmed on Wednesday morning his interest to appoint a Secretary of State before his resignation becomes effective on Friday.
"I have selected Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia to fill the vacancy of Secretary of State. To address the issue, I will be calling for an extraordinary [legislative session]," Rosselló tweeted.
His announcement comes after several legislators told Puerto Rican local media on Tuesday night that Rosselló was considering appointing Pierluisi as Secretary of State.
By law, the island's secretary of state should be the one to succeed Rosselló. However, no one has been confirmed to assume the position since Luis G. Rivera Marín, who was part of the chat scandal that led to Rosselló’s ouster, submitted his resignation July 13.
Because there was no secretary of state, the next in line to take over as governor was Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez, which Rosselló had announced during his resignation message. But Vázquez had said she was not interested in the position and was facing opposition from islanders who say she's too close to the administration.
Puerto Rico Rep. Manuel Natal Albelo tweeted a letter he received Tuesday, saying that "members of the House of Representatives of Puerto Rico will be summoned to an Extraordinary Session." According to Natal, the letter "anticipated that the matter to be discussed will be the appointment of the Secretary of State, but the person is not identified. This is not normal," he added.
On Wednesday morning, Rosselló confirm via Twitter that an extraordinary legislative session was called to possibly confirm Pierluisi as Puerto Rico's new Secretary of State.
Some members of the Puerto Rican House and Senate are already planning on blocking Pierluisi's nomination, arguing it presents a conflict of interest since he has been working as an attorney in a law firm that represents the federal oversight board, which monitors all of the island's finances.
According to the law firm's website, Pierluisi is on a leave of absence from the firm as of July 30, 2019.
Pierluisi had previously served as Secretary of Justice in under the administration of Rosselló's father, Pedro Rosselló, back in the 1990's.
He was also Puerto Rico's non-voting member of Congress between 2009 and 2017, under the administration of governors Luis Fortuño and Alejandro García Padilla.
On June 2016, Pierluisi ran as a candidate for the governorship nomination under the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (PNP) against Ricardo Rosselló, who prevailed in the primary.
He also served as president of the PNP in 2013.
