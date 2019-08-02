Breaking News Emails
Embattled Puerto RIco Gov. Ricardo Rosselló on Friday signed a law moving up the island's 2020 Democratic primary from June to the last Sunday in March, a move that gives island residents more say in picking the party nominee and expands the impact of Latino voters in next year's elections.
By the time Puerto Rico holds its Democratic primaries in June, the nominee has been decided and Puerto Rico's primary is essentially academic, Rosselló stated in a news release.
“This legislative measure provides the opportunity to put Puerto Rico on the radar of potential presidential candidates in the Democratic Party. The candidates will not only pay attention to Puerto Rico but will have to clearly stipulate their positions regarding the issues that affect the island," Rosselló stated.
"In changing the date to the month of March, we can engage candidates directly on the political and economic inequality that Puerto Rico goes through," Rosselló added.
The last Sunday in March 2020 is March 29. Republicans on the island hold their primary March 8.
Residents of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, can vote in party primaries, but not in general elections.
Puerto Rico will join Texas and California in holding primaries in March. Those two states hold them on Super Tuesday, March 3. Nevada holds it caucus Feb. 22.
In those three states, there are 13.6 million Latinos eligible to vote, according to Pew Research Center. About 3.2 million people live in Puerto Rico, with about 82 percent over the age of 18.
The 2020 election will the first time that Latinos are the largest non-white group of eligible voters. Latino turnout at the polls, however, is usually much lower than white and black voters.
Last December, California, the state with the largest number of Latinos, moved up its primary, usually held June 7, to March 3 permanently.
In a January interview with NBC News, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said increasing the influence of Latino voters and other groups in the very diverse state was one of the primary reasons the state moved up its primary.
In June, Rosselló had sent Puerto Rico's Legislature a bill moving up the date, saying this would bring national attention to Puerto Ricans, particularly in the Democratic primaries. Passage of the legislation last month was overshadowed by the political crisis in Puerto Rico that has led to Rosselló being forced to resign and a chaotic search for a replacement.
Along with its political upheaval, Puerto Rico is drowning in debt that it is having difficulty repaying and is slogging through recovering from the 2017 wallop from Hurricane Maria.
Several groups have been pressing 2020 Democratic candidates to address Puerto Rico's issues, but they have gotten scant mention in the party's debates. Julían Castro addressed Puerto Rico in this week's debate and made the island his first campaign stop after announcing he would run for president in January.
In his campaign Castro, the only Latino in the race, has discussed a second route to the White House that involves not just the traditional primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, but travels through Nevada, Arizona, Florida, California and Texas — all states with high populations of eligible Latino voters.