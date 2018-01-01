MOROVIS, Puerto Rico — In the mountains here, there are still literal signs of desperation.

A piece of spray-painted wood reads: "We need light!"

This part of Puerto Rico has been without power for nine months — since a few days before Hurricane Irma hit late last summer.

Woodrow Reyes is terrified of what another hurricane season will bring. Hurricane Maria ripped apart his brother's home — and his 85-year-old father, Manuel, has been bed-ridden in the stifling heat.

“We’re American citizens and we feel like we’ve been forgotten,” he said.

His family has used a generator to get by at times but Reyes said they’re struggling to afford gas for it.

His daughter, Nicol Reyes, said she’s lost hope – but has decided to stay on the island because of her family.

“I just want people to know that we are suffering here and we need help because it's hard to stay this long without power,” she said.

Hurricane season officially started Friday amid serious questions about the island's preparedness and local officials' deflecting of a Harvard study suggesting that Maria's death toll may have been exponentially higher than first thought.