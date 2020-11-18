Push for a national Latino museum takes step forward at Senate hearing

No story in American history does not include American Latinos and adding a museum that tells their stories to the Smithsonian franchise would “send a message we belong,” actress, activist and philanthropist Eva Longoria told a Senate committee Wednesday.

Longoria testified before the Senate Rules and Administration Committee that was considering bills to establish museums dedicated to American Latinos and another on women’s history.

No action was taken on the bills. With the end of this congressional session nearing, options for advancement of the bills are limited. On the Latino legislation, there is a hope that the Senate will take up the House version of The National Museum of the American Latino Act and consider its passage by unanimous consent, which is used for non-controversial legislation.

The House approved its version of legislation, which was bipartisan, to create a national Latino museum in July on a voice vote.

Longoria told the panel that history textbooks, national monuments and the nation’s celebrated statues reflect the founding fathers—they are white and male and leave out others extraordinary Americans responsible for scientific breakthroughs, military feats civil rights accomplishments, artistic achievements and landmark legislation.

“When you don’t have representation in the official record, these contributions are effectively erased,” said Longoria, who also advocated for the creation of the women’s museum.

By leaving that unaddressed as tens of millions of people visit the Smithsonians every year, “we maintain the status quo in which women and Latinos are left out of our collective perception of American history," said Longoria, "relegated as sidekicks to white male heroes.”

In a Sunday opinion article in the New York Times, former Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., and Ken Salazar, a former senator and former Interior secretary, wrote: “When we don’t have a full picture of our history, we lose sight of our nation’s identity.”

The Smithsonian, established in 1846, operates 19 museums and galleries as well as the National Zoo. The last Smithsonian museum built was the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in 2016, 13 years after Congress passed legislation establishing it, and decades after efforts began for such a museum.

"Nearly unanimous support"

Sen. Bob Menéndez, D-N.J., said the Latino museum bill has nearly unanimous support from Senate Democrats and six Republican co-sponsors, “an accomplishment that seems barely achievable in today’s hyper-partisan climate.”

The first bill to create the commission to study the creation of a national museum of American Latinos was introduced in 2004 by Sen. Orrin, Hatch, R-Utah, Sen. Menéndez noted.

“Now is the time for Congress to finish what it started almost two decades ago,” he said.

The nation is home to about 60 million Latinos who are 18.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Danny Vargas, chairman of the board of Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino, pointed out that Hispanics are a complex and diverse group of people who are Afro-Latinos, Asian Latinos, blond haired and blue eyed, mulattos and mestizo and “everything in between.”

Latinos are projected to become 30 percent of the population by 2060.

"An essential thread" of the American fabric

“Contrary to what some might believe, Latinos are not a recent patch being sewn on to the tapestry of America, we are an essential thread woven into the very fabric of America,” Vargas said.

In Tuesday’s hearing a few of the senators seemed to be aware of the optics of taking up museum bills in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 and infected more than 11 million in the country, while forcing others out of work and to struggle economically.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., acknowledged “we have much to do including pandemic relief, but said that during the Depression, one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s main programs was the public works of art WPA (Works Progress Administration) program.

Interior concept art of the National Latino Museum. Christopher Paul

“As you mentioned, these museums will take years to build but I actually think now is a good time to get this started and get this passed,” Klobuchar said.

She added later that when families come to Washington and visit the museums they think they are seeing the complete representation of the nation’s history. “Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case,” she said.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a co-sponsor of the Latino museum bill, said he hoped the bill can soon get to the Senate floor so it can be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Some of the testimony of witnesses and comments of senators was delivered virtually, while others were in the committee room.

The Smithsonian issued a report in 1994 regarding the lack of representation of Latinos and contributions to the country and in 1999 then President Bill Clinton signed an executive order to consider whether a women’s museum should be established, Klobuchar said.

There have been arguments that the Smithsonian’s backlog of repairs and other needs should be met before creating another museum, but Menéndez said it’s an excuse made in the past.

Lonnie Bunch III, secretary of the Smithsonian who was the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, said that while creating a new museum is challenging, the Smithsonian has “the skill, experience and expertise to do it right.”

“Allocating resources between existing needs and new projects will always create tension,” Bunch said. He said resources for both is important.

The estimated costs of the museum is $700 million. While the federal government provides part of the funding for museums they also are paid for with private contributions. Menéndez said his bill has a 50-50 cost-sharing model.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who made history as the first Latina elected to the Senate, said the museums are not for one group of people—the women’s museum is not just for women and the Latino museum not just for Latinos.

“These museums are for all of us,” Cortez Masto said, “to help us understand what it means to be American.”

